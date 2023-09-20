Trish Munn Returns to WBTW Anchor Desk in Myrtle Beach

Trish Munn is coming back to WBTW Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to solo anchor the station’s weekday 9 a.m. and noon newscasts, and co-anchor the 4 p.m. news. Munn was at WBTW, known as News 13, from 2004 to 2014, as senior digital journalist, then Pee Dee bureau chief and finally as weekend anchor.

She starts at WBTW October 16. She will solo anchor News 13 Now at 9 a.m. and News 13 at Noon, and co-anchor News 13 First Edition with Patsy Kelly at 4 p.m.

After leaving WBTW, Munn became a professional photographer and opened her own studio. She also worked at Francis Marion University as director of public relations and as director of marketing for the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

“Trish says she missed news greatly. When she learned we had an open anchor position, she was one of the first to reach out to me,” said WBTW News Director Paul Caron. “Trish is excited to get back into the news side. With her experience and community knowledge, she’s a great fit for our news team.”

Nexstar Media Group owns WBTW, a CBS affiliate. Myrtle Beach-Florence is DMA No. 100.