Boone to Become Special Events Anchor at WBTW-Myrtle Beach

Nicole Boone will retire as full time news anchor at WBTW in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the CBS affiliate announced May 20. Boone, who has been with the station for 30 years, will transition to special events anchor, effective Nov. 23. The station vet currently anchors the weekday 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts. Her final regular newscast will be Friday, Nov. 20, at 11 p.m.

(Image credit: WBTW)

As special events anchor, Boone will cover local community events, many of which are sponsored by WBTW. Events include the Myrtle Beach Marathon, the Myrtle Beach Greek Festival, the Darlington Southern 500 and many more.

“Nicole and Bob Juback have co-anchored WBTW newscasts for over 25 years, making them one of the longest tenured anchor teams in the country,” said WBTW VP and general manager Jeff West, who made the announcement. “During that time [Boone] has developed a special bond with our viewers that comes across very naturally both on-air and in public. While we understand her desire to move on, we worked together to find a role that will keep her engaged with our community and a part of the News 13 team going forward. Nicole will soon be moving to Rock Hill where her fiancé lives. Her new role will allow Nicole to continue covering events for WBTW on a part-time basis.”

Boone added: “After more than 30 years in the Myrtle Beach and Florence community, the time has come for the next chapter in my life. I will be getting married before I move to Rock Hill, South Carolina in November; my son, who graduated from Clemson University, is taking his first job in Rock Hill; and my daughter is still a student at Clemson...I’m thankful to WBTW for the opportunity to stay connected to the team I work with and love.”

Boone has been a part of many service projects such as the March of Dimes and the Junior League of Florence, she serves on the advisory committee at Francis Marion University, she has led the Women's Leadership Conference and has been awarded the Mary Dean Brewer "Women in Achievement" award.

The CBS affiliate is owned by Nexstar Media Group and serves the Myrtle Beach/Florence region of South Carolina.