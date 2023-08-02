Patsy Kelly Named Co-Anchor on WBTW Myrtle Beach Early Evening Newscasts

Patsy Kelly has been named co-anchor of the 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. newscasts at WBTW Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Kelly currently anchors the 9 a.m., noon and 4 p.m. newscasts. She will continue to solo anchor News 13 First Edition at 4 p.m. and will team with Bob Juback at 5 and 6 p.m. and Annette Peagler at 5:30.

Kelly replaces Meghan Miller on the early evening newscasts. Miller has accepted a position at Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina as media and communication director of the Conway Medical Center College of Health and Human Performance.

“We’re lucky that we could replace a popular anchor like Meghan Miller with somebody on our staff who we believe will maintain our status as the top-rated station in the market,” said news director Paul Caron.

Known as News 13, WBTW is part of Nexstar Media Group.

Kelly joined News 13 in 2015 as co-anchor of News 13 This Morning and anchor of the morning newscast on the Fox affiliate, WFXB, produced by WBTW.

Before she came to Myrtle Beach, Kelly was an anchor/reporter at WTHI Terre Haute, Indiana.

“We hate to lose Meghan Miller, who has been an integral part of the WBTW News team, but we’re happy that Patsy Kelly has agreed to fill her position,” said WBTW VP and general manager Robert Raff. “Patsy’s experience and track record of community involvement perfectly fit her new role.”

Myrtle Beach-Florence is DMA No. 100.