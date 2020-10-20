Miller to Co-Anchor WBTW 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Newscasts

WBTW-TV in Myrtle Beach, S.C., has promoted Meghan Miller to co-anchor of the station’s News 13 at 5 and News 13 at 6 newscasts, beginning Nov. 23.

Miller will continue as the solo anchor of News 13 at 5:30 for now.

She will co-anchor both additional newscasts with current co-anchor Bob Juback, replacing the retiring Nicole Boone, who has been at WBTW for more than 30 years.

In addition to co-anchoring the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts, Boone co-anchored at 11 p.m. The station said it plans to fill the vacancy at 11 p.m. and add a co-anchor at 5:30 p.m.

Miller joined Nexstar’s WBTW in February 2014.

“It is always exciting to be able to promote from within, and Meghan Miller has worked hard to earn her new responsibilities. Since joining our team, she has expertly covered some of the biggest stories on the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee," said WBTW VP and General Manager Jeff West in a note to the station's staff.

The Pee Dee is a region of South Carolina located in the northeastern corner of the state and lies along the Pee Dee River.