WBTW to Produce 7 AM News for Myrtle Beach Rival

WBTW Myrtle Beach will produce a 7 a.m. newscast for crosstown rival WFXB that launches Dec. 1. WBTW, Media General's CBS affiliate, and WFXB, a Bahakel-owned Fox, have partnered on 10 p.m. news since 2004.

"We are excited to feature the market's top news morning team and the only local TV news broadcast in the time period," said WFXB General Manager Rigby Wilson. "It will be popular with viewers that don't get up early enough to see local news before 7 a.m."

The one-hour newscast will be anchored by Erika Hayes.

"We are proud of the relationship we have built with WFXB. It is the crown jewel of the News 13 Network," said WBTW director of content David Hart. "Our 10 p.m. broadcast is a big success, so we're confident we will experience the same with this newscast."