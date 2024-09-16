TMZ Investigates Matthew Perry and His Death in Sept. 16 Special on Fox

TMZ takes a close look at actor Matthew Perry and the drug network that led to his death when TMZ Investigates: Matthew Perry & the Secret Celebrity Drug Ring airs on Fox Monday, September 16. “Throughout the episode, the roles of drug dealers, willing enablers, unscrupulous doctors and unethical rehab centers will be examined,” TMZ said.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing on Friends, died in October from the effects of ketamine at age 54. His personal assistant, two doctors and two others were criminally charged with providing the actor with the ketamine.

The hour-long special streams on Hulu September 17.

It also features Kelly Osbourne and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino sharing their own struggles with addiction, and creepy medical professionals who are hungry to land a celeb client and their money.

TMZ Investigates tells stories of celebrities, crime and pop culture. The series is executive produced by Harvey Levin, Ryan Regan, Don Nash, Charles Latibeaudiere and Jess Fusco.

Other episodes in the TMZ Investigates series include an examination of Richard Simmons, Kanye West and the marriage of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.