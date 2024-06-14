TMZ Examines Lopez-Affleck Marriage in New Investigation

TMZ looks into the marriage of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck when TMZ Investigates: JLo & Ben: Missed Warning Signs airs on Fox Sunday, June 16. The special, looking at why the stars’ marriage “may have been doomed from the start,” according to TMZ, will be on Hulu a day later.

Lopez and Affleck married in 2022. People has mentioned “marital woes” of late while TMZ said the pair “is clearly hurtling toward divorce,” with Affleck renting a home in Brentwood and the couple looking to sell their Beverly Hills manse, which they had bought for $61 million.

The series is executive produced by Harvey Levin, Ryan Regan, Don Nash, Charles Latibeaudiere and Jess Fusco.

Previous TMZ investigations include a look into Michael Jackson’s death, a new wrinkle to the September 11 tragedy and the disappearance of fitness guru Richard Simmons.