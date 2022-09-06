TMZ Investigates Michael Jackson Death September 6

TMZ examines the death of the King of Pop when TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson premieres on Fox Tuesday, September 6. The special goes for two hours.

“Exploring the King of Pop’s addictions and his final months, TMZ dives into Dr. Conrad Murray’s conviction for Michael Jackson’s death and the expansive universe of perpetrators who contributed to his substance abuse,” said TMZ. “Seemingly on top of the world, behind-the-scenes Jackson was slowly unravelling in a downward spiral of addiction and despair. Surrounded by influential enablers and unethical physicians, including the infamous Dr. Arnold Klein, did anyone have Jackson’s best interest at heart?”

TMZ promises a never-before-seen interview with Jackson’s ex-wife, Debbie Rowe, and an investigation of the medical professionals around the world who enabled the singer’s dependencies. TMZ also speaks with Dr. Conrad Murray.

TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson is executive produced by Harvey Levin, Charles Latibeaudiere and Ryan Regan.

TMZ looked into the disappearance of Richard Simmons last month. ■