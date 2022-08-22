Richard Simmons Gets TMZ Close-Up on Fox August 22

Fox airs a TMZ special on Richard Simmons August 22, noting that the fitness maven from the ‘80s has not been seen for more than eight years. TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons looks into the various theories as to why we’ve not seen Simmons, including talk of his housekeeper holding him hostage, Simmons’ devastation following the death of his dog, “or maybe he was transitioning to become a woman,” said TMZ, adding that some of the theories are “absolutely false.”

Suzanne Somers, Dr. Phil McGraw and comedian Bruce Vilanch speak in the special.

“In the end, we have uncovered the answer–why a beloved icon just disappeared into thin air,” summed up TMZ.

Harvey Levin executive produces alongside Charles Latibeaudiere and Ryan Regan.

TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons streams on Tubi starting August 30. ■