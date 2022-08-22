Richard Simmons Gets TMZ Close-Up on Fox August 22
By Michael Malone published
Why hasn’t anyone seen fitness guru from the days of yore?
Fox airs a TMZ special on Richard Simmons August 22, noting that the fitness maven from the ‘80s has not been seen for more than eight years. TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons looks into the various theories as to why we’ve not seen Simmons, including talk of his housekeeper holding him hostage, Simmons’ devastation following the death of his dog, “or maybe he was transitioning to become a woman,” said TMZ, adding that some of the theories are “absolutely false.”
Suzanne Somers, Dr. Phil McGraw and comedian Bruce Vilanch speak in the special.
“In the end, we have uncovered the answer–why a beloved icon just disappeared into thin air,” summed up TMZ.
Harvey Levin executive produces alongside Charles Latibeaudiere and Ryan Regan.
TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons streams on Tubi starting August 30. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.