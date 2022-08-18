Tubi Launching Original Unscripted Series ‘TMZ No BS’

Tubi, Fox’s streaming service, said it is launching a new unscripted series TMZ No BS, which will start August 24 with a look at Britney Spears.

Fox acquired TMZ last year and has been ramping up its original programming using Fox franchises, including TMZ, The Masked Singer and Gordon Ramsay. Tubi also recently launched a TMZ free ad-supported streaming TV channel.

TMZ No BS is being hosted by Harvey Levin, TMZ’s founder, Charles Latibeaudiere and guest contributors. Levin, Latibeaudier will also executive produce.

The series’ first season will have 12 episodes. After Britney Spears, episodes will include JLo, Wildest Celebrity Arrests and Connor McGregor.

“TMZ No BS is a must watch on Tubi for any avid TMZ follower and all pop culture enthusiasts,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi. “We’re excited to have fans discover this new docuseries where Harvey Levin and his team sit down for a stripped down roundtable conversation, and examine some of the biggest celebrity moments through a new lens.”

The Britney Spears episode will feature stories from reporters who have covered the singer and exclusive footage from the TMZ vault. Levin and the rest of the TMZ gang will discuss Spears’ rise to fame and the events that led to her being tied up in a decade-long conservatorship. ■