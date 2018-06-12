Season Two of Harvey Levin's 'OBJECTified' Debuts on Fox News June 24

The second season of OBJECTified, hosted by Harvey Levin, debuts on Fox News Channel Sunday, June 24. There are 10 episodes in the new season. The season premiere will spotlight NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson as he shares his most prized possessions in his Beverly Hills home.

“Harvey’s passion for storytelling and ability to have others open up on an emotional level by sharing personal objects is truly compelling,” said John Finley, senior VP of development and production at Fox News Channel. “We look forward to showcasing the second season lineup of OBJECTified with our loyal viewers, digging deep into the lives of some of the most well-known celebrities to date.”

Levin founded the celebrity news site TMZ. Each week, he will interview newsmakers and celebrities who tell their life stories through objects they have chosen to keep close over the years.

The first season averaged nearly 1.2 million total viewers and 226,000 in the 25-54 demo, said Fox News, citing Nielsen figures.

"I spend entirely too much time thinking about this show, strategizing with our incredible staff on how to present the building blocks of the lives of incredibly accomplished people,” said Levin. “Their amazing stories of overcoming obstacles and perseverance are lessons I think everyone will appreciate.”

Other guests this season include Dr. Phil McGraw, Kris Jenner, Alex Trebek, Pamela Anderson and Willie Nelson.

OBJECTified is produced by Harvey Levin Productions, Inc. in association with Telepictures, and distributed by Fox News Channel. Levin and Ryan Regan are executive producers alongside John Finley.