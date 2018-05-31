Fox News Expanding Morning Show ‘America’s Newsroom’

Fox News Channel is expanding its morning program America’s Newsroom to three hours starting June 11. Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith anchor the show, which currently airs 9 to 11 a.m. The extra hour will replace Happening Now at 11 a.m., with host Jon Scott starting as anchor on Fox Report Weekend, airing Saturdays and Sundays, June 16.

Scott will also help out with breaking news.

“Bill and Sandra’s ability to cut through the headlines and provide hard-hitting interviews with the nation’s leaders have made it must-see television,” said Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of Fox News, “and we’re excited to add an extra hour of this informative program to the weekday lineup.”

America’s Newsroom has averaged 1.6 million total viewers. Hemmer has anchored the program since its premiere in 2009. Smith, who got her start at Fox Business Network in 2007, joined him as co-anchor last fall. Smith is also co-host of Outnumbered since it launched in 2014. She will depart that program, which airs at noon, when America’s Newsroom expands.

Scott joined Fox News Channel prior to its launch. “Adding Jon Scott’s extensive experience in breaking news will help ensure our weekend coverage remains unparalleled in the industry,” said Wallace.