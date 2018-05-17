Suzanne Scott Named CEO of Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network

Suzanne Scott has been promoted to CEO of Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.

Scott, who had been president of programming, will report to Lachlan and Rupert Murdoch, who are co-chairmen of 21st Century Fox and will head up the new Fox formed after many of 21st Century Fox’s assets are sold to Disney.

Fox News also promoted Jay Wallace president and executive editor.

Jack Abernethy, who had been co-president of Fox News, continues as CEO of the Fox Television Stations Group.

Scott, a veteran FNC producer and executive, is the first female CEO of Fox News, Lachlan Murdoch noted. She had been promoted to president of programming about a year ago, following The New York Times expose on sexual harassment claims against high-rated host Bill O'Reilly that the network had to settle. O'Reilly, former FNC chief Roger Ailes and former co-president of the network Bill Shine all left last year amid a scandal involving those allegations and others.

“Suzanne has been instrumental in the success of Fox News, and she has now made history as its first female CEO,” said Lachlan Murdoch. “Her vision and innovation have helped create some of the most popular and lucrative primetime programs on cable, and as we embark on the era of the proposed New Fox, I am confident that Suzanne’s leadership will ensure the dominance of both Fox News and FBN for years to come.”