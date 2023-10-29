Matthew Perry, ‘Friends’ Star, Dead at 54

Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing on smash comedy Friends, has died at age 54. News outlets have reported that Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

Perry’s struggles with drugs and alcohol went on for much of his life.

Perry was born in 1969 in Williamstown, Massachusetts. His mother was a press secretary for the Canadian prime minister, Pierre Trudeau. His father was an actor.

Perry’s parents divorced when he was a baby. He grew up primarily with his mother and stepfather, Keith Morrison, in Ottawa.

When he was 15, Perry moved in with his father in Los Angeles, focusing on tennis, which he’d played at a high level in Canada. He also got started in acting.

Perry’s film debut was the 1988 feature A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon. His movie roles also included Almost Heroes, Three to Tango, 17 Again and The Whole Nine Yards.

Friends ran from 1994 to 2004 on NBC and was a massive hit.

After Friends, Perry was in Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip on NBC in 2006 and 2007, Mr. Sunshine on ABC in 2011 and The Odd Couple on CBS from 2015 to 2017.

Two years ago, Perry appeared in a Friends reunion on HBO Max.

Perry wrote the 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

Warner Bros. Television Group, which produced Friends, said in a statement, “We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”