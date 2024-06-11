Taylor Tomlinson Gets Second Season for ‘After Midnight’ on CBS
‘Smart takes about the dumbest things on the internet,’ said Reisenbach
After Midnight, the late-night show hosted by Taylor Tomlinson, has been renewed for a second season on CBS. The show is inspired by Comedy Central’s @midnight program and examines what took off on the internet that day.
“Taylor is a gifted comedian who brings a unique voice, energy and plenty of rizz to late night (I learned rizz is a real word thanks to the show.) We’re excited for more of her daily smart takes about the dumbest things on the internet,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment.
The show debuted in January, taking over for The Late Late Show.
After Midnight, from CBS Studios, Spartina Industries and Funny or Die, is executive produced by Stephen Colbert, Carrie Byalick, Tom Purcell and Evelyn McGee Colbert of Spartina Industries; James Dixon of Dixon Talent; Jack Martin; Joe Farrell; Mike Farah; Whitney Hodack and Henry R. Muñoz III of Funny or Die; and Jason U. Nadler of Serious Business.
Sharon Everitt directs.
Chris Hardwick hosted @midnight, which was on Comedy Central from 2013 to 2017.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, the L.A. Times and New York magazine.