Taylor Tomlinson Gets Second Season for ‘After Midnight’ on CBS

After Midnight, the late-night show hosted by Taylor Tomlinson, has been renewed for a second season on CBS. The show is inspired by Comedy Central’s @midnight program and examines what took off on the internet that day.

“Taylor is a gifted comedian who brings a unique voice, energy and plenty of rizz to late night (I learned rizz is a real word thanks to the show.) We’re excited for more of her daily smart takes about the dumbest things on the internet,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment.

The show debuted in January, taking over for The Late Late Show.

After Midnight, from CBS Studios, Spartina Industries and Funny or Die, is executive produced by Stephen Colbert, Carrie Byalick, Tom Purcell and Evelyn McGee Colbert of Spartina Industries; James Dixon of Dixon Talent; Jack Martin; Joe Farrell; Mike Farah; Whitney Hodack and Henry R. Muñoz III of Funny or Die; and Jason U. Nadler of Serious Business.

Sharon Everitt directs.

Chris Hardwick hosted @midnight, which was on Comedy Central from 2013 to 2017.