CBS Late-Night Rookie ‘After Midnight’ Debuts Jan. 16

By Michael Malone
( Broadcasting & Cable )
Comedian Taylor Tomlinson hosts show that focuses on day’s internet madness

'After Midnight' host Taylor Tomlinson
‘After Midnight’ host Taylor Tomlinson (Image credit: Ramona Rosales/CBS)

After Midnight, the new late-night show hosted by Taylor Tomlinson, debuts on CBS Tuesday, January 16. It’s on in the 12:37 a.m. slot and streams on Paramount Plus as well. 

The show is inspired by Comedy Central’s former late show @midnight. CBS calls it “the smartest show on television about the dumbest things on the internet,” and “a late-night comedy series about what set the internet abuzz that day with a game show feel.”

Tomlinson is a comedian. 

CBS Studios, Spartina Industries and Funny Or Die produce the show. Executive producers are Stephen Colbert, Carrie Byalick, Tom Purcell and Evelyn McGee Colbert of Spartina Industries; James Dixon of Dixon Talent; Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Whitney Hodack and Henry R. Muñoz III of Funny Or Die; and Jason U. Nadler of Serious Business. Jack Martin and Eric Pierce are co-showrunners and executive producers. 

Nadler co-created @midnight and Martin was the showrunner. 

Chris Hardwick hosted @midnight, which was on Comedy Central from 2013 to 2017. 

After Midnight premieres after The Late Late Show signed off on CBS last year. 

