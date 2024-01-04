CBS Late-Night Rookie ‘After Midnight’ Debuts Jan. 16
Comedian Taylor Tomlinson hosts show that focuses on day’s internet madness
After Midnight, the new late-night show hosted by Taylor Tomlinson, debuts on CBS Tuesday, January 16. It’s on in the 12:37 a.m. slot and streams on Paramount Plus as well.
The show is inspired by Comedy Central’s former late show @midnight. CBS calls it “the smartest show on television about the dumbest things on the internet,” and “a late-night comedy series about what set the internet abuzz that day with a game show feel.”
Tomlinson is a comedian.
CBS Studios, Spartina Industries and Funny Or Die produce the show. Executive producers are Stephen Colbert, Carrie Byalick, Tom Purcell and Evelyn McGee Colbert of Spartina Industries; James Dixon of Dixon Talent; Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Whitney Hodack and Henry R. Muñoz III of Funny Or Die; and Jason U. Nadler of Serious Business. Jack Martin and Eric Pierce are co-showrunners and executive producers.
Nadler co-created @midnight and Martin was the showrunner.
Chris Hardwick hosted @midnight, which was on Comedy Central from 2013 to 2017.
After Midnight premieres after The Late Late Show signed off on CBS last year.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.