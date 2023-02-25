CBS Plans Primetime Special To Mark James Corden Signing Off

CBS said it will mark the end of James Corden’s eight year run as the host of The Late Late Show with a primetime special on April 27.

After The Last Last Late Late Show special, the final broadcast of the The Late Late Show with James Corden will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount Plus.

Tom Cruise will appear on the special for what the network described as a final over-the-top sketch. Cruise has appeared on Corden’s show with segments featuring the piloting jets, skydiving and performing in The Lion King.

Corden took over as host of The Late Late Show on March 23 2015. The series has been nominated for 27 Emmy Awards and its Carpool Karaoke segment, featuring stars including Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber has blown up on social media.

The show will be making room for a larger audience in its final months.

The Late Late Show With James Corden is produced by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73 and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. ■