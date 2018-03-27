‘The Late Late Show’ Gets Carpool Karaoke Prime Special

CBS will air The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018, hosted by Late Late Show host James Corden, Monday, April 23 at 10 p.m. The special will feature “Carpool Karaoke,” “Crosswalk the Musical” and Corden’s other favorite moments from The Late Late Show.

It’s the third primetime special for The Late Late Show with James Corden. The 2016 and 2017 editions of The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special both earned Emmy Awards for Outstanding Variety Special.

Corden started hosting The Late Late Show on CBS in March 2015. He also hosted the Grammys on CBS the past couple years.

Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe are the executive producers on The Late Late Show.