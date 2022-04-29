James Corden To End Run on 'Late Late Show' in 2023

James Corden will end his run as host of CBS' The Late Late Show in 2023, Corden announced Thursday during his show.

Corden started hosting the late-night talker in 2015, taking the reins from Craig Ferguson, who helmed The Late Late Show from 2005-2015.

"So, before we go to break, I've some news of my own to share with you," Corden told the studio audience. "Seven and a half years ago I started hosting this show and, there's no other way to put it, it has changed my life."

The host toyed with the audience first saying that he "signed a new contract" with CBS but burying the lead.

"That's really only half the story on this one. ... I've decided to sign for one more year on the show and this will be my last year hosting The Late Late Show," said Corden. "When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination."

"I really think that a year from now that'll be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there," he added.

Corden shook up the U.S. late-night format bringing all of his guests onto the show at once. He also introduced popular segments "Carpool Karaoke" and "Crosswalk the Musical", racking up millions of views with them on The Late Late Show's YouTube channel.

Watch Corden's full announcement below:

After an incredible run, James announces that he will bid farewell to The Late Late Show in 2023.

The Late Late Show is produced by CBS Productions with Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe serving as executive producers.

News of Corden's 2023 departure first broke on Deadline.