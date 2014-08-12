Comedy Central Renews '@midnight'

Comedy Central has renewed late-night show @midnight for a second season. Host Chris Hardwick announced the renewal while appearing as a guest Monday night on The Tonight Show.

"Our show was new this year, and we just got picked up for all of 2015, so we're going to be on for a long time," Hardwick told Tonight's Jimmy Fallon.

Comedy Central confirmed that it has ordered another 40 weeks of @midnight episodes.

The series, which follows The Colbert Report Monday through Thursday, is currently averaging 769,000 viewers per night. It is produced by Funny or Die.