Comedy Central Renews '@midnight'
Comedy Central has renewed late-night show @midnight for a second season. Host Chris Hardwick announced the renewal while appearing as a guest Monday night on The Tonight Show.
"Our show was new this year, and we just got picked up for all of 2015, so we're going to be on for a long time," Hardwick told Tonight's Jimmy Fallon.
Comedy Central confirmed that it has ordered another 40 weeks of @midnight episodes.
The series, which follows The Colbert Report Monday through Thursday, is currently averaging 769,000 viewers per night. It is produced by Funny or Die.
