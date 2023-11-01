CBS Shares Producing Talent for ‘Late Late Show’ Successor ‘After Midnight’

CBS has announced the executive producing team, showrunners and head writer for After Midnight, which will take the place of The Late Late Show with James Corden. After Midnight premieres early in 2024. Stephen Colbert, host of The Late Show, is an executive producer.

CBS Studios, Colbert’s Spartina Industries and Funny or Die are partners on the show, which will air weeknights at 12:37 a.m. Executive producers are Colbert; Carrie Byalick, president of Spartina Industries; Tom Purcell, executive producer of The Late Show; Evelyn McGee Colbert; and James Dixon of Dixon Talent. Executive producers from Funny Or Die are Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Whitney Hodack and Henry R. Muñoz III. Jason U. Nadler of Serious Business, who co-created Comedy Central late-night show @midnight, which inspired After Midnight, is also an executive producer.

Co-showrunners are Jack Martin, showrunner on all four seasons of @midnight and showrunner for CBS game show Raid the Cage, and Eric Pierce, whose credits include The Challenge: USA and Hollywood Game Night. They executive produce as well. Jo Firestone will be co-executive producer and head writer. Firestone’s credits include Ziwe and The Tonight Show.

“We are thrilled to be reunited with our friends at Funny Or Die,” Stephen Colbert said. “My hope is that, every night, After Midnight will be just as ridiculous as the internet is every day. Plus, the original @midnight aired after The Colbert Report, so welcoming this new show to 12:30 feels like coming home.”

Corden signed off from The Late Late Show earlier this year. No host has been named for After Midnight.

“Funny or Die is proud to partner once again with CBS Studios, Spartina Industries and our longtime friend and collaborator Stephen Colbert,” said Funny or Die Owner Henry R. Muñoz III. “Now that we are all old enough to stay up until after midnight, I’m excited for this show to harness the power of comedy and laughter to bring us all together.”