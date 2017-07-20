Comedy Central to End ‘@midnight With Chris Hardwick’

The late-night series @midnight With Chris Hardwick is coming to an end on Comedy Central, with its last episode Aug. 4. The internet-themed show pits three contestants against each other. It debuted in 2013 and is on schedule to hit 600 episodes by its close.

Hardwick is both host and executive producer on the show. Hardwick also hosts and executive produces The Wall on NBC and is developing the technology-oriented The Awesome Show for NBC too. Hardwick is founder and CEO of Nerdist.

This fall, Comedy Central introduces an 11:30 p.m. program hosted by Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper.