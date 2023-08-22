Story Television Does Deal With Parade Media Group for Factual Programming

Story Television has inked a content partnership deal with Parade Media Group that will see 19 hours of factual programming launch on the Weigel Broadcasting-owned network this year.

Programming will include five original historical series spanning 15 one-hour episodes exploring pivotal moments in World War II. The package also includes four one-hour series investigating the search for UFOs and the possible conspiracies to keep these discoveries a secret.

“We are really pleased to work with Matt [Ashcroft, CEO] and the team at Parade Media Group on this acquisition,” Donna D’Alessandro, Story TV exec VP of network, said. “They have great content that fits perfectly on Story Television. We are excited that the audience can enjoy these programs.”

Story Television, devoted to history programming, launched in March 2022. Story is available as an over-the-air network, on some cable systems, and via streaming on Frndly TV and Philo. The programming includes off-net series that initially aired on A&E and History.

Programming on Story is centered around a unique theme each day. Those include military, technology, world events, U.S. history, unexplained phenomena and biography.

Parade, a content distribution and FAST channel outfit, is a syndicator of lifestyle and non-fiction programming.

”We are beyond excited to be collaborating with Donna and the Story Television team for the first time,” Ashcroft said. “Programming in the genres of History and Unexplained is perennially popular, and we see the titles from Parade’s slate resonating with Story Television’s audience as part of their rich thematic programming lineup.”