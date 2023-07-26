August is Monster Month on Story Television

Story Television hosts Monster Month in August, featuring documentaries about Bigfoot, the Loch Ness Monster and other horrific creatures on Saturdays throughout the month. Each Saturday in August sees programming dedicated to a different legendary monster.

Part of Weigel Broadcasting, Story Television offers “compelling historical and factual programming,” according to the network.

Saturday, August 5 is for Bigfoot, and offers Story Feature episode “Bigfoot Captured”, In Search of Aliens “Searching for Bigfoot” and Missing in Alaska “Hunted by the Hair Man”, among other programs.

Saturday, August 12 is all about the Loch Ness Monster. Programs include In Search Of episodes “The Loch Ness Monster Parts 1 and 2”, MonsterQuest’s “Death of Loch Ness” and How the Earth Was Made episode “Loch Ness”, among other programs.

Saturday, August 19 is dedicated to Swamp Monsters. Programs include Cryptid: The Swamp Beast episode “The Awakening” and MonsterQuest’s “Swamp Stalker”, among others.

Saturday, August 19 features Water Monsters. Face the Beast episode “Swarm of Sharks”, MonsterQuest’s “Jaws in Illinois”and Jurassic Fight Club episode “Deep Sea Killers” are among the programs.