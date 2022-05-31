Story Television Sets Up Juneteenth Event

Story Television commemorates Juneteenth on Sunday, June 19 with “Story Television Presents: Elevating Black Voices,” a day-long programming event highlighted by select Biography episodes profiling extraordinary figures in the Black community. Story will also present a series of original, short-form interstitials focused on the history and impact of the holiday.

Story Television, part of Weigel Broadcasting and focused on historical and nonfiction programming, launched in March.

Starting at 11 a.m. ET June 19, there will be Biography specials on Frederick Douglas, Thurgood Marshall, President Barack Obama, Jackie Robinson, Dave Chappelle, Wally Amos and Tiger Woods, and the Biography episode King: Man of Peace in a Time of War, featuring Obba Babatunde and Laurence Fishburne.

Weigel also owns broadcast networks MeTV, Decades, Heroes & Icons and Movies! ■