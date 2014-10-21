CBS Stations, Weigel Partner on Oldies Digi-Net Decades

The classic TV subchannel space is getting another player when CBS Television Stations and Weigel Broadcasting launch Decades, which CBS calls “the ultimate TV time capsule.” The channel will debut on the 16 CBS-owned and operated stations’ digital channels in the second quarter of 2015.

Weigel will be responsible for securing affiliation agreements with other stations across the country.

Decades will draw from over 100 classic series, including I Love Lucy, Star Trek (pictured), Happy Days and Cheers, as well as movies and footage of historical news events from CBS News and Entertainment Tonight.

“Decades is the most ambitious and creative subchannel programming service that has ever been created,” said Peter Dunn, president, CBS Television Stations. “We are thrilled to partner with Weigel Broadcasting, the leaders in this space, to make smart use of our stations’ spectrums and our companies’ considerable programming assets. This service will be a tremendous new business for CBS and all of the other stations across the country that participate, regardless of their primary network affiliation.”

The channel will feature the daily one-hour Decades Retrospectical, which will be produced around the news events and cultural touchstones of a specific day, week or other time frame or theme. The series and movies airing each day will reflect that day’s theme or event.

Weigel has been a leader in the subchannel space; its digi-nets include Me-TV.

“Decades takes the digital broadcast network platform to a new level,” said Norman H. Shapiro, president of Weigel. “Viewers will ‘Relive, Remember & Relate’ to the events that touched their lives and generations past. The events, themes and programming possibilities are endless.”