Weigel Launches Cop Show Net Heroes & Icons

Weigel Broadcasting is at it again on the multicast front, launching the cop show network Heroes & Icons (H&I). Shows include Hill Street Blues, NYPD Blue, The Commish and Renegade.

The network soft launched earlier this fall. Stations on board for H&I include KCSG Salt Lake City and KCCI Des Moines; the latter has a MyNetworkTV-H&I hybrid on its dot-three channel. H&I also is on the air on Weigel stations in Chicago, Milwaukee and South Bend.

Weigel Broadcasting vice chair Neal Sabin was not available for comment at presstime.

Weigel has been a leader in the digi-net space, launching This TV, Me-TV and Movies! Last year, it split from This TV to concentrate on Movies!, a partnership with Fox. Tribune took over programming and operations at This TV.

Weigel and CBS Television Stations are partnering on the classic programming net Decades, which launches next year.

H&I's early morning lineup includes news content from TouchVision.