Weigel To Launch Story Television, Its Sixth Digital Broadcast Network
By Jon Lafayette published
Distribution set on Hearst, Marquee, Maranatha and Weigel stations
Weigel Broadcasting said it will launch a new digital over-the-air network, Story Television, on March 28.
Weigel already broadcasts five other diginets, including MeTV. Several major broadcasters have also expanded their presence by launching over-the-air networks, including E.W. Scripps, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Nexstar Media Group and Tegna.
Story Television will feature non-fiction shows from A+E Networks including Biography, The Men Who Built America and Modern Marvels.
Weigel said it has secured carriage for the network on the secondary broadcast signals of stations owned by Hearst Television, Marquee Broadcasting, Maranatha Broadcasting and its own stations. ■
