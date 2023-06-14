Story Television Preps First Original Special

Representing its first original special, Story Television will premiere Somewhere: Highland Park, IL, about the mass shooting in that town on Independence Day last year, Sunday, July 2. The 30-minute special airs on Story at 3:30 ET that day, and on WCIU Chicago at 6 p.m. CT.

The special features Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering, survivors Abby and Tony Brosio, Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg, Highland Park Hospital president Gabrielle Cummings and former trauma surgeon Andrew Agos.

“As a Chicago-based broadcaster, we felt compelled to tell the story of Highland Park one year later, exploring how the community is moving forward in the fallout of one of the worst mass shootings in Illinois history,” says Neal Sabin, executive VP of Story parent Weigel Broadcasting.

Robert Eugene Crimo killed seven people at an Independence Day parade that day and wounded dozens more. Highland Park is a Chicago suburb.

“In our country, we hear about a mass shooting, and we say that is really horrible for that community,” Rotering said. “We just think, we’re so glad that didn’t happen here. But, it happened somewhere.”

Digital network Story Television presents historical and nonfiction programming. It launched last year.

Besides Story, Weigel owns MeTV, Catchy Comedy and Start TV, among other networks, as well as WCIU Chicago and other stations.