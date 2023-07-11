Sinclair’s TBD Network Adds Comedies To Lineup For Fall

Sinclair said TBD, one of its digital over-the-air multicast networks , will add the comedy series Key & Peele, Punk’d and Whose Line Is It Anyway? to its lineup in the fall.

Key & Peele, which originally appeared on Comedy Central, will air nightly from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET

Punk’d, which ran for nine seasons on MTV, will air from 11 p.m. to midnight.

The CW series Whose Line Is It Anyway? will air from 7 p.m. to 10 pm.

TBD previously announced it will be airing The Laugh LIst , a new series from Vin Di Bona Productions.

The new series join shows including Wipeout, Fear Factor and World's Dumbest on the TBD schedule.

“These iconic network comedies have consistently captivated the younger audience TBD attracts,” said Adam Ware, senior VP, Growth Networks Group at Sinclair. “By continually investing in successful, proven programming, TBD stands out as the clear contemporary alternative to other multicast entertainment networks.”

In the first six months of the year, TBD has registered an 11% increase in prime time in prime time, 18% in prime access and 17% in daytime, according to Sinclair citing Nielsen.