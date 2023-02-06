Sinclair Says Its Digital Networks Will Add 2.4 Million Homes This Year

Sinclair Broadcast Group said its free, over-the-air multicast networks Comet, Charge! and TBD have made deals that will add 2.4 million TV households to their distribution footprint by the end of the second quarter.

The added distribution reflects new broadcast affiliation agreements with Nexstar Media Group, Gray Television and Entravision in markets including San Francisco, Phoenix, San Diego and Hartford/New Haven.

The networks are also adding distribution on cable.

“These affiliate additions are a continuation of the distribution and ratings momentum that began in 2022, as we moved into new DMAs or upgraded coverage within the networks’ existing local broadcast affiliate footprints. As viewers continue to watch less cable TV, we’re excited Comet, Charge! and TBD will be available to an additional 2.4 million viewers across the country,” Adam Ware, senior VP, Growth Networks Group, said.

Charge! Is being carried on KRON San Francisco; WWAX Hartford-New Haven, Connecticut; WVLT Knoxville, Tennesee; KVSN Colorado Springs, Colorado; and KEUS San Angelo, Texas.

Comet is being carried on KGHB-TV in Colorado Springs.

TBD is being picked up by KPHO Phoenix; KBNT San Diego; and KZBO Lubbock-Midland, Texas. ■