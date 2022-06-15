Sinclair Promotes Adam Ware to Senior VP, Growth Networks Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group said that Adam Ware has promoted to senior VP, growth networks group.

Ware, who had been a VP, will continue to oversee the company’s digital multicast networks Comet, Charge! and TBD and its over-the-top streaming platform Stirr.

“The growth networks got their name for a reason, and Adam’s background as an established network builder is a perfect fit,” said Scott Ehrlich, Sinclair’s chief innovation officer. “We’re excited about the path the network team has carved, building Comet, Charge! and TBD into nationally rated networks with higher profile programming. We’re really looking forward to Adam and the team building on our portfolio’s market leading position.”

Stirr was launched in 2019 and delivers 2,000 hours of free live local TV news from stations across the country, more than 100 free ad supported linear channels and 7,000 hours of free on-demand offerings, plus Stirr City, which features localized content in 80 markets.

Before joining Sinclair in 2014, Ware was acting CEO for CJ E&M’s Mnet cable network, COO of the United Paramount Network, executive VP at Interactive Corp.’s USA Broadcasting, and senior VP of distribution at Fox Broadcasting.

Sinclair said other executives at its Growth Networks Group have been given expanded responsibilities.

Dan Kozlowski was named senior director, general manager, Stirr; Claudia Estrada was named senior director, sales and broadcast operations, Comet, Charge! and TBD; Ben Lister was named senior director, head of programming, Growth Networks Group; David Weissberg was named associate VP, research and strategy, Growth Networks Group and Derek Van Nostran joins the Growth Networks Group as senior director, marketing and creative services.

“Digital broadcast networks and Fast channels represent the next generation of television channels. I’m thrilled to be overseeing the Growth Networks Group and to be working with an amazing team. Combined with Sinclair’s track record of investing in new broadcast TV content brands, we’re excited to take the group to the next level,” said Ware. ■