Sinclair Names Scott Ehrlich as Chief Innovation Officer

Sinclair Broadcast Group has named Scott Ehrlich chief innovation officer, a new position at the media company.

Ehrlich, who was senior VP, growth networks and content, is tasked with creating the company’s first cross-functional research and development group to accelerate its content, technology, audience development and distribution efforts. The group will also look at corporate strategy regarding innovation and growth.

He will continue to oversee the company’s over-the-air national networks and its OTT streaming platforms.

“Scott is a creative and fearless leader with a long history of successful innovation and the skills to develop a startup into a thriving company. We are excited for him to expand his role, infusing the pace and imagination of the startup world as we continue to grow Sinclair and evolve our offerings,” Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley said.

Before joining Sinclair in 2017, Ehrlich founded Agility Studios. He also held posts at RealNetworks, News America Digital Publishing and NBC Cable.

“I was originally attracted to Sinclair by its rich history of innovation in the broadcast world,” Ehrlich said. “Now, in this new role, I’m excited to carry that forward and cement Sinclair’s place among media companies as a home for fast-moving, forward-thinking creative talent from all corners of the media industry. Together, we’ll light a path to the next generation of media products, a future I’m extremely excited to help steward.”

Sinclair also named Ryan Moore as chief revenue officer and senior VP, digital sales and sports.

Moore, who had been senior VP of digital sales, will be responsible for revenue and sales strategy for Tennis Channel, Stadium and Bally Sports.

He will continue to oversee all broadcast digital sales and the company’s Compulse marketing technology unit.

“Ryan is a strong financial leader with expertise in cross-platform sales. He has a successful history overseeing the company’s digital revenue strategy, and the expansion of his responsibilities to include sales and revenue growth strategies across Sinclair’s sports properties was an easy decision,” said Rob Weisbord, chief operating officer and president of broadcast at Sinclair. “We are excited to elevate Ryan to this new role as we enhance the experience for consumers and continue to drive business growth.” ■