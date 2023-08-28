Scripps Relaunches Tablo DVR To Boost Free Over-The-Air TV

E.W. Scripps Co. is launching a redesigned digital video recorder to help fuel the renaissance of free over-the-air broadcast and ad-supported streaming TV.

Scripps, which pushed antennas last year as part of its Free TV Project, also paid $14 million for Nuvyyo, a Canadian tech company that manufactures digital video recorders under the Tablo brand. Tablo is rolling out a new version of the device and software today that Scripps hopes will help build momentum for OTA viewing of local TV stations and networks such as Court TV, Scripps News and Ion.

While cable cord-cutting has brought more viewers to free over-the-air broadcast television, it has also separated many consumers from their DVR services, which were often bundled as part of a pay-TV package.

Consumers might have had less need for DVRs when most streaming programming was available on demand. But as streamers add linear channels, sports and other live events — and other sports rights return to broadcast from regional sports cable networks — the demand for homes to have DVR functionality is rising.

“A cornerstone of our company strategy is to increase OTA adoption by improving the consumer experience, and Tablo does that by giving users some of the same features and benefits they are accustomed to with other TV services,” Scripps CEO Adam Symson said.

“The new Tablo solution revolutionizes the consumer experience for over-the-air television and free streaming services,” Symson said. “Our investments in Tablo as well as the Scripps Networks, live sports and news all expand our leadership in free ad-supported television.”

Scripps said the new fourth version of Tablo is the first consumer-electronics device to enable whole-home viewing, recording of over-the-air broadcast television and curated free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels without a subscription.

Tablo attaches to an over-the-air antenna and a home Wi-Fi network to access programming and sends a live signal to other smart devices, such as a Roku or Fire TV player, allowing viewers to watch live broadcast TV anywhere in the home.

Tablo’s features include advanced DVR scheduling, more than 50 hours worth of storage space and a program guide that lists shows playing on live local broadcast and on most free streaming platforms.

The company has plans to make future editions of the Tablo compatible with ATSC 3.0 broadcast signals.

The device lets users pause, record and replay shows. It also allows fast-forwarding to skip past the commercials that support the channels’ business models. (Some streaming channels disable the fast-forward function during commercial breaks.)

The new Tablo is available at TabloTV.com and BestBuy.com for a manufacturer’s suggested $99.95. It can be brought home and used without additional subscriptions, contracts or fees. It will also be available in Best Buy stores in the U.S. and online at Amazon.com.

A Tablo Total System, including a 35-mile indoor TV antenna, is on sale now for $109.95 at TabloTV.com. The regular price is $129.95.

“We’ve completely rebuilt the Tablo experience from the ground up to provide consumers with an amazing free TV experience that you can’t get from an antenna alone,” said Bo Schuerman, Scripps VP of enterprise strategy. “Now, consumers can easily watch live football, local news, free streaming channels and record so many great shows and movies with no subscription fees.”