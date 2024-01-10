Scripps Names Station Managers in Tulsa, Fort Myers, Tallahassee

E.W. Scripps has named station managers in Tulsa, Fort Myers and Tallahassee. Whitney Grover takes on the role at KJRH Tulsa, Oklahoma; Autumn Jones is station manager at WFTX Fort Myers, Florida; and Vicki Bradley becomes one at WTXL Tallahassee, Florida.

A new role at Scripps, station managers help with a station’s day-to-day operations and are department heads.

“All three of these news leaders have a deep understanding of their station and the communities it serves,” said Dean Littleton, senior VP of local media for Scripps. “This, combined with their demonstrated leadership skills and commitment to providing coverage in the neighborhoods where Scripps viewers live and work, makes them a great fit in this new role.”

Grover has been the director of sales at KJRH, an NBC affiliate, since 2017. She joined the station in 2015 as national sales manager.

Jones came on board at WFTX, a Fox affiliate, in 2021 as news director.

Bradley joined ABC outlet WTXL in 2019 and became news director shortly thereafter. She’s also an adjunct lecturer at the University of Florida.

All three individuals retain their ongoing roles while adding station manager to their responsibilities.