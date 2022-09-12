‘Afternoon Focus’ Premieres on Scripps Stations September 12

Afternoon Focus debuts on several E.W. Scripps stations September 12. The show offers stories of home and inspiration from around the country, celebrating “people making a positive impact in their communities,” added Scripps. “There will be stories of hope, resilience and innovation.”

Markets in which Afternoon Focus airs include Miami, Omaha and Denver. The show is a collaboration between Scripps Local Media and Scripps Networks divisions. Producers will create original content and pull stories from across Scripps.

Afternoon Focus is hosted by Julie Grant, anchor for Court TV, and Rob Nelson, anchor for Newsy’s Morning Rush. It is executive produced by Lorena Ruiz.

“This new program will bring together the great work being done by our reporters from across the country and company, and it will bring those stories that people want to hear more about into one place,” said Sean McLaughlin, VP of news for the Scripps Local Media division.

Afternoon Focus will launch in 16 Scripps markets and, in some, will replace syndicated Ellen. It will air between 3 and 4:30 p.m. Stations airing the program are KERO Bakersfield, KIVI Boise, KZTV Corpus Christi, KMGH Denver, WGBA Green Bay, KATC Lafayette, WSFL Miami, WTMJ Milwaukee, KMTV Omaha, KNXV Phoenix, KSBY Santa Barbara, WTXL Tallahassee, KGUN Tucson, KJRH Tulsa, KSAW Twin Falls (Idaho) and WPTV West Palm. ■