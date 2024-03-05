Queen Latifah to host NAACP Image Awards

Queen Latifah will host the 55th NAACP Image Awards, which happens Saturday, March 16, and airs live on BET and CBS, while streaming on Paramount Plus. Latifah leads the cast of The Equalizer on CBS, and is an executive producer on that show.

She hosted the awards in 2023 as well.

Poet and activist Amanda Gorman will get the Chairman’s Award during the telecast.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with groundbreaking megastar Queen Latifah and are elated to welcome her again as this year’s host. We also look forward to honoring changemaker and poet Amanda Gorman for her tremendous cultural impact,” said Connie Orlando, executive VP of specials, music programming and music strategy at BET. “Queen Latifah, NAACP and Pastis have been such incredible partners in amplifying Black culture, excellence, creativity and ingenuity, and this year’s unforgettable show will be no different.”

The NAACP Image Awards celebrate the best Black figures in TV, film, literature and music, among other categories.

“The NAACP Image Awards is an important celebration for our community and industry every year. We get the opportunity to highlight the major accomplishments of artists, writers, entertainers, activists and other changemakers that push Black excellence forward in a powerful way,” said Derrick Johnson, NAACP president and CEO.

Gorman spoke at the presidential inauguration in 2021. Her books include Change Sings and Call Us What We Carry. Past winners of the Chairman’s Award include Samuel L. Jackson, Ruby Dee, Danny Glover and Tyler Perry.

“Amanda Gorman stands as one of the brightest young voices in our nation and has emerged as a formidable force inspiring a new generation of leaders toward transformative change through her advocacy efforts and poetic brilliance,” Leon W. Russell, chairman of the NAACP national board of directors, said. “With her exceptional talent and unwavering commitment to positive change, Gorman continues to leave an indelible mark on the literary and social landscape, proving that words have the power to shape a better future.”

Queen Latifah’s film work includes Jungle Fever, The Secret Life of Bees, Girls Trip and Hairspray. Her TV resume includes Living Single and The Queen Latifah Show. She has six Grammys.