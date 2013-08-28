SPT's 'Queen Latifah' Lines Up Celebs for Sept. 16 Launch

John Travolta, Jamie Foxx, Sharon Stone, Jake Gyllenhaal and Will Smith, who also is an executive producer on the show, will be among the first guests on Sony Pictures Television's new daytime talker, The Queen Latifah Show, SPT said Wednesday.

Queen Latifah premieres Monday, Sept. 16, and will air on CBS-owned television stations in top markets, as well as on TV stations across the country.

"I cannot think of a more talented and fun group of people to share the stage with in celebration of the launch of my new show," said Queen Latifah in a statement. "I am honored to have the support of so many long-time friends and colleagues as I begin this journey, and I look forward to sharing this experience with all of them and with the many new friends I will make along the way."

In addition to her celebrity guests, Queen Latifah will kick off her premiere season with "chart-topping musical guests and surprise performances, great comedy and everyday heroes who are changing lives in their local communities," according to a statement from SPT.

The Queen Latifah Show stars Grammy - and Golden Globe and Oscar-winner - and Emmy-nominee Queen Latifah, with Corin Nelson serving as executive producer. The show is produced by Flavor Unit, Overbrook Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television.