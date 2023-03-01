BET Draws 2.9 Million Viewers for NAACP Image Awards Telecast

BET garnered ratings honors for its live coverage of the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards, averaging nearly 3 million viewers for the event.

BET averaged 2.9 million viewers for the telecast, which was up 72% from last year's event, according to Nielsen numbers provided by BET. The awards show also drew 1.5 million viewers for CBS, which aired a live simulcast of the event celebrating Black excellence in music, film, television and literature.

Overall, the live NAACP Image Awards event was simulcast live across 13 Paramount Global networks including BET and CBS as well as BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, POP TV, Smithsonian, TV Land and VH1.

On the social media front, the NAACP Image Awards garnered more than 10.4M social interactions, an increase of more than 1,658% over last year’s event across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, according to BET.■