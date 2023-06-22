Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal to Get Kennedy Center Honors

Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal, Barry Gibb, Dionne Warwick and Renée Fleming will receive the 46th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements. The Washington event happens December 3 and will air on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus on a later date.

Gloria Estefan hosts for the third time. She was a Kennedy Center Honoree in 2017.

CBS Mornings shared the honoree news June 22.

“The Kennedy Center Honors recognizes artists who have made profound contributions to the cultural life of our nation,” said Kennedy Center chairman David M. Rubenstein. “A true comedic icon and multi-talented artist since the 1980s who has kept millions laughing around the world, Billy Crystal is responsible for some of the most memorable stand-up moments and hilarious Hollywood scenes in the last half-century. Barry Gibb, along with his late brothers Robin and Maurice, set the music world on fire in the ‘60s and later defined the modern dance era with their trademark falsetto sound and groove style, becoming a pop superstar group for the ages. Fittingly known as ‘America’s soprano,’ the beloved opera star Renée Fleming has captivated audiences worldwide with her luminous voice, incomparable artistry and a knack for bringing opera into the mainstream for more than four decades. As the ‘First Lady of Hip Hop,’ Queen Latifah shaped and innovated the art form in its earliest days, representing Black women everywhere and using the idiom to become a powerful voice for change. And soulful songstress Dionne Warwick has blazed a trail with her signature voice, scintillating presence and trove of hits that has become a soundtrack of inspiration for generations of artists and audiences.”

Queen Latifah stars in The Equalizer on CBS.

The event happens at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington. The honorees sit in the Box Tier of the opera house, then have dinner in the Grand Foyer.

“The Kennedy Center Honors recognizes and celebrates individuals whose unique contributions have shaped the way we see ourselves, each other and our world. Recipients have each had an impact on the rich tapestry of American life and culture through the performing arts,” said the Kennedy Center.

George Clooney, U2, Gladys Knight, Amy Grant and Tania Leon were honored last year.

The Kennedy Center Honors will be produced by Done+Dusted in association with ROK Productions. Elizabeth Kelly executive produces with David Jammy. Alex Rudzinski directs.