George Clooney, U2 Among Kennedy Center Honorees

George Clooney, U2, Gladys Knight, Amy Grant and Tania Leon will receive the 45th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime achievement. CBS has broadcast the Kennedy Center Honors for 45 years. The special will air during the 2022-2023 season; no broadcast date has been set. Paramount Plus will stream the event live.

The Kennedy Center Honors happens Sunday, December 4, at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, DC.

“Whether saving humanity, masterminding a heist or captaining a ship in dangerous seas, actor George Clooney’s unique brand of earnest charisma and his complete embodiment of a character has led us to root for him every time; multiplatinum singer-songwriter Amy Grant became the first artist to bring contemporary Christian music to the forefront of American culture, then equally thrived after crossing over into mainstream pop with hit after hit, and today is revered as the ‘Queen of Christian Pop’; in her 55-year music career, legendary singer and America’s beloved ‘Empress of Soul’ Gladys Knight went from the Pips of Georgia to Grammy royalty, showcasing a boundless vocal range and soulfulness that has stood the test of time; a brave, young Cuban refugee-turned-Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and music ambassador, Tania León has blessed America for more than five decades with her astoundingly original compositions and continues to be a major influence on classical music; and one of most influential rock bands of the modern rock era, U2, won over America and the world long ago with their iconic anthems, potent lyrics and powerful messages of social justice and global citizenship–earning a musical legacy that crosses generations, inspires and unites,” said Kennedy Center chairman David M. Rubenstein.

Done+Dusted is the executive producer of the telecast, with ROK Productions producing as well. Elizabeth Kelly of ROK will executive produce with David Jammy and Ian Stewart. The show will be directed by Alex Rudzinski.

The 2021 honorees were Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, Justino Diaz and Berry Gordy. Last year’s event was on TV December 22. ■