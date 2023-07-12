Peacock Reveals ‘Love Island USA’ Cast

Dating competition series Love Island USA premieres season five on Peacock July 18. Peacock shared a look at the 10 contestants on YouTube. They include a football player named Keenan, a microbiologist named Destiny and a wrestler named Victor.

Sarah Hyland and Iain Stirling host, and Stirling is the show narrator. Hyland’s credits include Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin and Modern Family, playing Haley on the latter. Stirling is a Scottish comedian.

Set in Fiji, the show sees a group of “sexy singles,” in Peacock’s words, situated on a tropical oasis. New “bombshells” arrive and force the singles to decide if they want to remain with their current partner or start with someone new. Viewers vote on who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa “heartbroken and empty-handed.”

New episodes stream daily at 9 p.m. ET during premiere week. They then stream Thursdays through Tuesdays thereafter.

Ariana Madix of Vanderpump Rules makes a special guest appearance during the series’ second week.

Starting in 2005 in the U.K., Love Island had three seasons on CBS before moving to Peacock.

ITV Entertainment produces the show. Executive producers are David George, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Andy Cadman, Iona Mackenzie, Claudine Parrish, Tom Gould, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster.