‘Love Island’ Series to Move to Peacock from CBS

Dating reality series Love Island will continue on Peacock as the streaming service announced Wednesday it has green-lighted two new seasons of the series that had aired on CBS.

The ITV America-produced romance competition series will stream a fourth and fifth season on Peacock, according to the company. The unscripted series puts single rivals looking for love together in the same villa.

CBS aired the first three seasons of the series from 2019 to 2021.

“This really is an unprecedented deal for an unscripted brand,” ITV America CEO David George said in a statement. “Peacock and [NBCUniversal] are the perfect home for Love Island because of their strategy to grow the show, utilizing the greater NBCU television portfolio and other platforms to help propel the series. That dedication, coupled with a two-season commitment on Peacock, sealed the deal. We’re incredibly excited to elevate the show through a bold new collaboration.”

NBCUniversal Television and Streaming chairman of entertainment content Susan Rovner added: “As we continue to make Peacock a destination for must-watch original programming, partnering with a global powerhouse like ITV enables us to build on their internationally beloved formats to attract all new fans to the platform.” ■