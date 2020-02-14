‘Love Island’ Returns to CBS May 21

Season two of Love Island kicks off on CBS May 21. The show will air six nights a week--five originals and a recap show on Sunday. Arielle Vandenberg hosts and Matthew Hoffman narrates.

Love Island features a group of single “Islanders” who come together in a tropical villa, ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships and, ultimately, relationships. Every few days the Islanders must couple up, and those who fail to find a partner risk being booted from the island.

Love Island is produced by ITV Entertainment.

Season one is free to stream on CBS.com and the CBS app.

CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl mentioned the show’s strong social presence when it was renewed. “The passion of Love Island’s audience is incredible,” said Kahl. “The intensity of their social media engagement has created tremendous enthusiasm for the series here at the network.”

David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Simon Thomas, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jessica Castro, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster are executive producers.

Casting is open for singles looking for a “sizzling summer of love.”