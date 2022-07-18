NBCU Makes ‘Love Island USA’ Shoppable on Peacock

While contestants on Love Island USA are looking for love, viewers will be finding things to buy.

The series moves from CBS to debut Tuesday on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service and NBCU is adding shoppable segments to the show using its e-commerce technology.

Fans will be able to buy products they see on the screen. They include home decor, cosmetic and hair care items from companies such as Quay, Yellowpop and Kenny Flowers. Goods from brands including Overexposed, Ghost Democracy, and Laguna Beach Textile Co. will also be available.

During the shoppable segments integrated into the series, produced by ITV, viewers can scan a QR code on their phones and be able to examine the goods and make purchases via NBCU Checkout.

Other advertisers will have traditional commercials during the show.

The shoppable goods will be featured in shoppable articles on NBCU’s E! Online. E!’s social feeds will also drive users to the goods.

“NBCUniversal fuels fandom and Peacock Original, and Love Island USA presented the perfect opportunity to blend together content and commerce in an engaging way for our audiences,” Evan Moore, senior VP, commerce partnerships, NBCUniversal, said. “In collaboration with ITV, we had the unique opportunity to redefine shoppable, premium video by identifying which products to place in each episode, how to extend the love for the show across One Platform, and more specifically deliver what looks, or styles fans will want to re-create themselves. And Peacock has given us the ability to take e-commerce to new heights for both our audiences and partners.”

NBCU has been building up its TV commerce capabilities. It launched NBCU Checkout in 2020 and enabled fans to buy Southern Charm’s Craig Conover’s pillow s. Last year it opened a virtual Bravo Bazaar and a home shopping show with Remi Bader.

This year, NBCU wants shoppers to check out Love Island USA on Peacock.

“We’re thrilled for Love Island USA to premiere on Peacock, and to bring fans of the show a fresh, shoppable twist,” Jenny Groom, executive VP, entertainment unscripted content at NBCUniversal, said. “We’re providing audiences with a way to engage with the series by bringing them into the iconic islander fashion and extending the viewing experience.” ■