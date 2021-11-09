NBCU Unwraps Livestream Shopping Show In Time for Holiday Season

NBCUniversal said it is launching a livestream shopping show on social media as it expands its commerce business ahead of the holiday season.

Fans of NBCU’s Bravo network can also shop for items at a new virtual Bravo Bazaar.

Remi Bader will have Bravo personalities on her streaming show. (Image credit: NBCUniversal)

NBCU has been making an effort to extend its advertising technology from promoting items to handling sales.

“At Comcast NBCUniversal, we’re embracing global commerce trends like livestream shopping and consumer technology in a way that only we can, tapping into our scaled distribution and leveraging the creative, commerce and partnership expertise that have differentiated us in the market for a century,” said Josh Feldman, chief marketing officer, NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships. “Across our platform, audiences come to us to be informed and entertained and now through our commerce capabilities, they will also be inspired to buy.”

NBCU showed off its new commerce efforts at a live event Tuesday.

The company’s NBCUniversal Checkout is the backbone of Impulse Try with Remi Bader, an interactive livestream shopping show series that will stream over the Thanksgiving weekend, starting on Black Friday.

Episodes of Impulse Try will be live at 3 p.m. ET on @BravoTV on Instagram, and at 4 p.m. ET on Bravo’s Facebook page and on parent company Comcast’s X1 and Flex platforms. The show will also be available a day later on on Peacock and the NBC App.

Bader — a “curve model,” according to NBCU — will have Bravo personalities Meredith Marks, Anisha Ramakrishna, Reza Farahan, Whitney Rose, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Jill Zarin, Adore Me and Wayfair on her show.

“Inclusivity, body neutrality and vulnerability are at the core of all the content I create, and I’m beyond excited to collaborate with NBCUniversal and its partners to bring these messages to our audiences,” Bader said. “With Impulse Try, we’re highlighting the brands, the products and the icons who are making it possible for everyone — no matter their shape, size or style — to feel amazing in their own skin, without compromising or changing who they are. I can’t wait for our fans to tune in and shop with me.”

NBCU launched a Virtual Bravo Bazaar Tuesday, working with Obsess, a virtual store platform.

The bazaar is an artificial reality-driven interactive shopping site for fans of the networks and brands they’re familiar with from their favorite shows, including Below Deck, Southern Charm, Summer House, Family Karma and the Real Housewives franchise.