‘Below Deck’ Season Nine on Bravo Oct. 25

Season nine of Below Deck starts on Bravo Monday, Oct. 25. Set on the Caribbean off St. Kitts, the “superyacht”, in Bravo’s words, My Seanna welcomes back first officer Eddie Lucas and chef Rachel Hargrove, and introduces chief stewardess Heather Chase, stews Jessica Albert and Fraser Olender (stew is short for steward) and deckhands Jake Foulger, Rayna Lindsay and Wes O’Dell.

“When an unexpected delay leaves Captain Lee stranded on land, Captain Sean Meagher steps in to oversee the ship with a ‘hands-on’ management style catching the crew off guard and yearning for the ‘Stud of the Sea’s’ swift return,” goes the Bravo description.

Last season, Below Deck delivered 2.5 million total viewers, according to Bravo.

The first eight seasons of the show are on Peacock.

Below Deck is produced by 51 Minds. Mark Cronin, Courtland Cox, Lauren Simms, Cristina Lopez and Tania Hamidi are executive producers along with Christian Sarabia and Zachary Klein from 51 Minds.

Bravo is part of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.