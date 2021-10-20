‘Winter House’ Starts on Bravo Oct. 20
Snowy shenanigans happen in Stowe, Vermont
Winter House, which puts together cast members from Bravo series Summer House and Southern Charm, premieres on Bravo Oct. 20. The cast assembles for a two-week vacation in Stowe, Vermont. There are six episodes.
Bravo promises “hot tub hookups and snowy shenanigans” in Winter House.
The cast includes Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover and Austen Kroll.
Winter House is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Maggie Langtry and Trish Gold the executive producers.
Bravo is part of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.