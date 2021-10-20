‘Winter House’ Starts on Bravo Oct. 20

Winter House, which puts together cast members from Bravo series Summer House and Southern Charm, premieres on Bravo Oct. 20. The cast assembles for a two-week vacation in Stowe, Vermont. There are six episodes.

Bravo promises “hot tub hookups and snowy shenanigans” in Winter House.

The cast includes Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover and Austen Kroll.

Winter House is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Maggie Langtry and Trish Gold the executive producers.

Bravo is part of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.