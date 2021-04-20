Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Back on Bravo May 16

Season nine of Shahs of Sunset, an unscripted show about Persian-American socialites in Los Angeles, is on Bravo May 16. Ryan Seacrest Productions produces the show along with Truly Original.

Returning for the season are Reza Farahan, Mercedes “MJ” Javid, Mike Shouhed, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, Destiney Rose and Nema Vand. London Laed “joins the loud-and-proud crew for this season’s wild ride,” teases Bravo.

This season, Reza finds himself ready to reconcile with MJ, while holding a restraining order against her husband. Mike and his girlfriend Paulina’s relationship is put to the test and GG is thrilled to introduce her son Elijah to the world. Destiney works to find peace with MJ as she strengthens her bonds with Reza and GG. Nema, meanwhile, struggles to repair his friendships with Reza, Destiney and GG in the hopes of bringing his “family” back together.

Ryan Seacrest is an executive producer with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Julie “Bob” Lombardi, Apryl Richards and Chaz Morgan.