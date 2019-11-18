‘Summer House’ on Bravo Feb. 5

Summer House is back on Bravo Feb. 5. It will be season four. The reality show is about a group of friends who share a summer home in Montauk, on the beachy east end of Long Island.

Bravo announced the news at BravoCon in New York, which happened Nov. 15-17.

Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner return to the show. Kyle and Amanda butt heads. Lindsay may settle down with Carl. Hannah is in the middle of a love triangle.

Summer House is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo and Ian Gelfand the executive producers. Matt Odgers and Scott Teti exec produce for Left Hook Media. Sean Clifford is also an executive producer.

Bravo is part of NBCUniversal.